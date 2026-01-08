Hamilton comes out fighting

Lewis Hamilton marks his 41st birthday with social media post that declares he's up for the fight.

At a time when Matt Bishop, who was communications head at McLaren when he scored the first of his seven titles - and Crashgate! - is calling on him to quit, Lewis Hamilton marked his 41st birthday by defiantly insisting that he's still up for the fight.

So much was expected of the Briton's move to Maranello, but in many ways 2025 was probably the worst season of his entire career, even if ignoring the actual results and going by his many self-deprecating post-race interviews.

However, the seven-time world champion used the occasion of his 41st birthday to declare that he has not given up, and heads into the new season refreshed and raring to go.

"Another return," he posted on Instagram. "I'm incredibly grateful for this break," he added, the Briton having declared post-Abu Dhabi that over the break he would be totally incommunicado. "Time to disconnect, recharge and find a bit of inner peace.

"Time with family and friends replenishing with rest and good laughs has been everything I needed after a very draining year," he continued. "In a world that moves so fast where we're constantly being pulled in so many directions, truly disconnecting has been the most amazing feeling.

"I'm conscious that we're entering the Year of the Horse and leaving behind the Year of the Snake. The time for change is now. Starting new routines, leaving behind unwanted patterns and working on growth."

He ended the post by thanking his many fans for sticking with him, while offering words of advice for those also struggling to deal with issues in their lives.

"Let go of things that don't serve you," he wrote. "This can take time, there will be things you can't get rid of immediately, but it starts with the first step. Even though the world can seem like a mess, I hope that you're staying focused on living life to the fullest.

"Be you and never forget who you are. I learnt that from many of you who told me this in 2025, and I'll never forget again! Your support means the world to me, and I'm here for you too. You are never alone. Let's take it one day at a time, one step at a time."