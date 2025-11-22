Sainz facing no further action over Q2 incident

The stewards have opted to take no further action over the incident in qualifying when Carlos Sainz was alleged to have rejoined the track unsafely.

The Spaniard had gone off track in the treacherous conditions and on rejoining the track appeared to impede Lance Stroll.

An Aston Martin representative claimed that the rejoining of the Williams did not cause any issue to Stroll and stated that his driver did not consider the manoeuvre to be unsafe on the part of the Spaniard.

In view of this and the poor visibility due to the adverse weather conditions, plus the presence of yellow flags, the stewards determined to take no further action.

Mercedes was also summoned by the stewards for a procedural breach, having appeared to fail to submit set-up sheets for its two cars within the required time frame.

Although the FIA did not receive the set-up sheets electronically in the specified time, the German team was able to demonstrate to the satisfaction of the stewards, with copies of the relevant emails, that the sheets had been emailed to the appropriate FIA department but due to some IT security issue were not received in the specified time.

Again, no further action was taken.