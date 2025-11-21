Las Vegas Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Alex Albon: Overall, I'm happy with today.

This track suits us on paper and it seems to be doing so, but it is still close across the grid with very fine margins. In FP1 we got the tyres to work well, while FP2 was a little bit disruptive and we didn't end up getting everything out of it. There are a few things to improve and focus on for tomorrow, and some more data crunching to do ahead of qualifying, but we're in a decent place after today.

Carlos Sainz: Unfortunately, the issues in FP2 took away valuable time for everyone, especially for those who went out late like myself. Other than that, today looked promising. The balance of the car feels good, and the tyres feel okay, maybe too close to the limit but I think we're on the right path. The forecast is looking like rain overnight but clear for when we're on track, so we'll keep working to fine tune the setup for when it matters.