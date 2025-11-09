Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: A race that had so much promise but did not deliver results.

In the case of Carlos, his race was over unfortunately again at turn 1 as a result of contact, damaging the front wing and suffering a significant loss in aero load. He fought valiantly through the race but, with the damage, we were unable to score a point today. With Alex, we didn't get it all right today. There was a point available to us, and lots of different strategies were playing out up and down the grid. He did a brilliant job and P7 was just a few seconds in front of him, but ultimately, we weren't able to capitalise on that. We'll go back, review, make sure we understand how we can make ourselves stronger and head to Las Vegas where I'm confident we'll be back fighting for points.

Alex Albon: It was a good race for the fans today but unfortunately for us it was a bit of a race to forget. We had good pace when we could show it. We've struggled with pace all weekend but seem to have recovered a little bit today. In the end what took us out of contention for points was that I think we stayed out too long on the first stint and we never really recovered from there. In the last stint we were quick and were fighting our way back up the grid and just missed out on a point at the end. It's frustrating that our rivals scored points today, but we will regroup and look forward to a better weekend in Las Vegas.

Carlos Sainz: Not the day I was hoping for. Once I got squeezed on turn 1, I had considerable damage to the car and my race was compromised from there. We managed to stay in the hunt for points most of the race but after a slow first stop and compiled with the damage, that was it unfortunately. Time to go back home and see what we can do in these types of circuits, as Qatar will also be a challenge. A few races to go, so we cannot relax. Let's keep going.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Interlagos here.