Las Vegas Grand Prix: FIA Team Representatives Press Conference

Now with just ten weeks until testing for 2026 gets underway, this is a great opportunity for us to get a little bit more under the skin of the new rules coming in next year. So a question to all of you to start with. Just what are going to be the biggest challenges for the teams next year?

Simone Resta: First of all, thanks for reminding about the 10 weeks, which makes it quite challenging. There are many technical challenges on this program, both on the chassis and on the PU side. I mean, of course it's a brand new PU, but it's also sustainable fuels for the first time. And on the chassis side, everything is new. So, new aero configuration, new tyres, quite challenging weight limits to be achieved, and those new safety requirements. So there's a combination of many different things, and actually there's no carryover. So, quite a big challenge altogether.

And, Paul, how do you see the biggest challenges going into next year?

Paul Monaghan: All of it. And ten weeks. Yeah, that's a bit shocking, isn't it? But there we go. So we're taking on a new engine as well. We've decided to do one of those. Aren't we lucky? What a privilege! There's sustainable fuel. There are some subtle ICE changes compared with this year, but it's a challenge we've all got to surmount. And then I think probably the only carryover part of the chassis will be the steering wheel quick disconnect, isn't it? So yes, a whole new car, new engine, new set of rules, new effective operation of the car around the track, a few uncertainties over running in the wet. So, 2026 is sort of wipe the slate clean and off you go again. OK, bring it on.

Andy, can we get your perspective?

Andy Stevenson: I think the biggest challenge certainly that's on our mind is to make sure we beat these guys. That's what we'll certainly be trying to do. But yeah, ten weeks away, off the back of what's been probably one of the longest seasons we've ever done before. Going into '26 with the biggest rule change we've ever seen, with new cars, new tyres, new engines... Lots and lots of things to focus on but a challenge that we relish. You know, our team, we've been shouting about 2026 for long enough now. All the pieces are starting to fall into place. We've got a new head of our design, Adrian. We've got a new engine partner. We're bringing in sustainable fuels, and we've got Aramco, one of the largest companies in the world, who are very good at developing fuels. So, a challenge that we're really looking forward to.

And Nikolas, you've been on both sides of the fence, if you like. How do you see the challenges of these new rules?

Nikolas Tombazis: Well, if I answer the same question fourth, then I won't say much new stuff. But I certainly remember being on the other side of the fence when you have new regulations. One of the big challenges is operating in the dark. You don't know where the others are. You don't know whether you need to recover one second from one season to the next or if you're ahead and going to start the championship winning or in woeful misery. So that angst of the unknown, I think, is psychologically very draining for teams. I don't live that side. On our side, of course, as the FIA, the challenge is to make sure we tie all the loose ends of the regulations. It's a big change in the structure, in trying to address a lot of topics, and we've worked together with the teams to try to resolve all the little issues, right to this moment.

Thank you for that. Another question to all of you to get your perspective on it. How different will the racing be next year? Simone, let's start with you again.

SR: Well, I think it's going to be quite different, especially in racing rather than in quali. We are all used to a certain format with the DRS that is helping overtaking and using it in defined areas and certain gaps, etc. In reality, next year, every driver will be running moving front and rear wings together, in many points in the lap, and will be using the energy to help overtaking. So I suppose it's going to be different and potentially quite more unpredictable in the way that the drivers will use the energy to overtake.

Paul?

PM: How will the racing be different was your question. As long as we're still in front, it's not that different, is it? So that would be fine. But, just to put Andy back in his place after his initial comment, really... in all answers to your question, I generally don't know because it's such a large departure from what we've done before. And as Simone just said, you know, some people call it hitting the ground running and others may struggle a little bit. That will produce perhaps a bigger grid spread than we currently have. The whole operation of the car is quite different. As Simone said here, we back off the wings on the straights, the energy peters out quite quickly, then how do you recover? If a driver - I won't say makes an error - but deploys his energy differently and you're a little bit inefficient in your use around the lap, an overtake is actually quite practical or feasible, whatever you might describe it as. So I think the scatter of car usage and performance could be greater than we currently have. And as such, the racing will be different in that we may not be as closed up as we currently are - but we'll see. And then you've got the uncertainty of completely new cars, new electronics, and will everybody make it to the end? Don't know. We'll find out. Hopefully, we'll get there. And yes, it's unpredictable, I would say, at the moment.

Andy?

AS: Yeah, I think Paul's sort of covered most things there. I think you just went into just about every subject that we've got to deal with at the moment. But I think what we can't forget is, we were looking at the rules that we had now and how could we improve the racing. And there's a lot of work been done so that we can create these cars that, once we've all got an idea of how we deal with them, will create much, much closer racing. And that's what we're all aiming for. Yes, we've got close grids at the moment, but I think we can improve the racing and make it better. And when you see what technologies that we're bringing to Formula 1 for next year, I'm really, really excited about it.

I mean, one of the things I can't wait to see is the wings and the straight-line mode. For years, I have been so confused why we build some of the most technical racing cars in the world and then we just bolt a load of drag to it and drag it around the circuit. But now we've got some really clever technology where we can back that off, become really, really efficient, and hopefully have some really good racing from it.

Nik?

NT: Yes, clearly with new regulations one expects initially a slightly bigger spread of the grid, but we do expect from an aerodynamic point of view, cars to be able to follow each other much closer than now. The wake characteristics are much improved and we feel we've learned a lot from the 2022 cars to implement a lot of these learnings for the aerodynamic regulations this year. Then, of course, it's what Simone said about the transition from using DRS to energy as the tool to assist overtaking. That's all going to change the nature and make it more unpredictable. That, together with the different aerodynamics, I think are going to make racing ultimately more exciting.

Questions From The Floor

(John Noble - The Race) To Nikolas, one of the issues being discussed over the past few months was what to do with straight-line mode in wet races or behind the Safety Car, because obviously there are implications on drag levels, safety, and plank wear. What is the latest in terms of what's being decided regarding its use in wet races, Safety Cars, and cautions?

NT: I'm afraid I won't give you too much detail there. There's been a lot of discussion on this topic with a few different options. There were some final discussions on this topic at the technical meeting a few weeks ago, and there are a few different ways to solve it. But I'm afraid I'm not familiar with the very last change on that particular topic.

(Edd Straw - The Race) Another one for Nikolas. There've been a few drivers who talked about the pace of the cars next year looking a bit slow, some saying closer to Formula 2 pace. What's your latest simulations and data in terms of the kind of lap times to expect, both for qualifying and race pace?

NT: I think comments about Formula 2 pace are way off the mark. We are talking about lap times, overall, which are in the region of one or two seconds off where we are now, depending on the track, depending on the conditions. And, obviously, at the start of a cycle, it would be silly to be faster than the previous cycle. It would cost us nothing from a regulations point of view, it would be very easy to make the cars go faster. But one has to gradually claw back what is gained by natural development. So you can't start the cycle going faster than the previous one. Then, you know, in 20 years from now, you can imagine what would happen. So I think it's natural that the cars are a bit slower, but I don't think we are anywhere near the 'it's not a Formula 1' discussion in any way or shape.

