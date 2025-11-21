Las Vegas Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "The balance in the car today has been okay and I think we do still need to improve a little bit and find some more grip in the tyres.

"Of course, the track improved a bit more in each session, so we were just trying to find how we could operate the tyres in a good window for Qualifying and the race. It has just been tricky with those interruptions to the session, but this was the same for everyone. You can't compare this to other tracks with similar levels of downforce as it is a lot colder here and the surface is very slippery. Being fast on those tracks does not mean it is a given that you will be quick here, so we will have to see how we go tomorrow."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Overall, today has given me good confidence and I am happy with how we have ended our first day here in Vegas. My FP1 felt very strong and while, it is a shame how interrupted our second session was with all the track issues, I think the pace is there still. I am starting to learn about this car and especially on these low grip tracks, you want to have good confidence in the car because you are consistently controlling the car. The car was a little different in the second session to what I felt in FP1, but we recovered in the right direction as the session went on, and still even then the pace was ok. It was also good we managed to test different set-ups across the cars and now it's about putting it all together tomorrow. I think it is very tight between four teams and we still have to find a little bit more speed in the car. I hope, and I am sure, we will find something overnight on the cars around us and let's see how it goes tomorrow."

Gianpiero Lambiase: "Today was a difficult day in tricky conditions. As ever at this track, and in these conditions, getting the tyres into their correct operating window proves to be a challenge, but it is one that we need to get on top of as this is where the bulk of the lap time gains will be found. On a positive note, both drivers have been happy with the underlying balance of the car all day, so we don't expect to be turning things upside down this evening. Looking ahead to Sunday, there haven't been any meaningful long run simulations in either session, so both strategy and overall relative competitiveness are unknowns at this stage for everyone."