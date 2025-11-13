Vettel open to F1 return

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has admitted that he is open to a return to the sport, though not as a driver.

The German retired at the end of 2022, aged 35, following two disappointing seasons with Aston Martin. Last weekend, for the third successive year, he attended the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, promoting environmental awareness, in this case his F1rest project.

At one point, at the height of the Christian Horner saga, his name was mentioned in terms of an unspecified role at Red Bull, and speaking to Sky Sports Vettel admits that there was some discussion.

"I read there was a lot of talk about it and so on, and I did speak with Helmut a little bit, but it never got anywhere, never gained any traction," he admitted.

"I think for me, I'm fairly happy where I am in life right now," he added. "I love Formula 1, in the beginning I thought, I'm not sure whether I want to keep watching because I need to get a distance and so on. But I watch the races and I follow, and I love it because I just love the sport.

"If the right opportunity, position, perspective, whatever, turns up or could turn up, maybe there's a role that I could be happy to step up to," he added. "Time will tell.

"But there has to be a purpose," he insisted. "I don't want to be here just to make money, I don't want to be here to just be here. That's not me, and it would feel wrong."

Asked about Horner, under whose guidance he won his titles, Vettel admitted to being "surprised".

"Christian has been there for so long, since the very beginning," he continued, "and knows this team inside out. I think for this year everything was in place. I know Laurent as well, the successor, and I've worked with him and he's a really, really great person, but I think Christian left some big footsteps.

"I'm not completely aware of the organisation, the (new) structure, and especially the plan for the future," he admitted, "but that's where I think it's valid to say, let's wait and see how it turns out."