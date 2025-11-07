"There is no pressure," insists Verstappen

Having closed the gap to just 36 points, Max Verstappen insists that he doesn't feel undue pressure to secure a fifth title this season.

"Even if I don't win it, I still know that I drove a really good season and I can happily say that to try and replicate the season that I have done, most people on the grid would find that very tough," the Dutchman told reporters ahead of a weekend that could see him net 33 precious points, the four-time world champion widely regarded as King of the Sprints.

Since Monza, the Red Bull driver has reduced a 104-point deficit to just 36, winning three of the five races since and making it to the podium in the remaining two.

Having all but given up on the season at the time of the summer break, Red Bull's revival has been remarkable and the Dutchman - who, according to Helmut Marko, has been a major contributor in terms of the car's upgrades - has taken full advantage.

However, at a time many are speculating over one of the greatest comebacks in the sport's history, Verstappen prefers to play down his chances.

"You need to be realistic with the chances we have had throughout the season and to still be talking about being in this fight is already remarkable in the first place," he said.

"For sure, it has to do with the turnaround of the team, they never gave up and that is a strength of a team.

"Nevertheless, at one point when you are over 100 points behind, and we are still talking about being in this fight, that is very impressive."

Indeed it is, especially when one considers some of the other stuff going on in the background in Milton Keynes, and we don't mean the roadworks on the A38.