Marko credits Verstappen with Red Bull turnaround

According to Helmut Marko it isn't merely Max Verstappen's driving that has put him back in the title fight.

Not too long ago it seemed the championship was a two-horse race, assuming that McLaren played fair with its drivers.

However, then came the Monza (and subsequent) upgrades combined with a loss of form for Oscar Piastri and to a lesser extent his teammate.

While Marko is the first to credit Verstappen for his driving, the Austrian insists that the team has benefitted from the Dutchman's technical feedback.

"All the changes and adjustments have come together in an optimal way," he tells Formule 1 magazine. "That is the reason why the car is now more competitive.

"Max has an important voice in the technical discussions there with his experience," he adds.

"It was important that the engineers started listening to Max more," he admits. "They did that before, but not to the extent they do now.

"You know, before that it was more about numbers on the simulator or CFD. Max told the engineers what he needed, got more confidence in the car that way and it became easier to drive.

"The window in which the car works has become bigger," he adds, a fact to some extent borne out by teammate Yuki Tsunoda's recent improvement.