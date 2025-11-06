Site logo

Fight back, Jos Verstappen urges Piastri

NEWS STORY
06/11/2025

Max Verstappen's father, Jos, had joined the great debate over Oscar Piastri's recent slump and has urged the Australian to "fight back".

Though the Dutchman refuses to suggest that McLaren is, as many conspiracy theorists suggest, favouring the Australian's British teammate, Verstappen admits that the situation is strange.

"I find what's happening at McLaren quite strange," he tells De Telegraaf. "Piastri hasn't suddenly forgotten how to drive, has he?

"If I were him, or his manager, I would bang my fist on the table internally," adds the former F1 driver, who has banged his fist quite a few times over the years. "Because now everyone is wondering whether he can handle the pressure. And that's not good for your own name, Piastri's in this case."

At a time the likes of Bernie Ecclestone are suggesting that the Woking outfit is favouring Lando Norris, Verstappen admits: "It may automatically seem that way, but I have no insight into that.

"However, if I were Piastri, I would fight back now. Everyone assumed he would become champion, and that image has now changed very quickly."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Chester, 4 hours ago

"Me thinks ol' Jos is good at smelling rats. But hey, we on this board, know better. Nothing to see."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by kenji, 14 hours ago

"I never thought that I'd agree with anything Jos Verstappen ever suggested but in this I tend to agree that he has a point! These so called papaya rules are simply a ruse to protect certain elements from being sorted out on the track. Anything that restricts how a driver goes about winning a race on merit is anathema to me."

Rating: Positive (3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms