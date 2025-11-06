Fight back, Jos Verstappen urges Piastri

Max Verstappen's father, Jos, had joined the great debate over Oscar Piastri's recent slump and has urged the Australian to "fight back".

Though the Dutchman refuses to suggest that McLaren is, as many conspiracy theorists suggest, favouring the Australian's British teammate, Verstappen admits that the situation is strange.

"I find what's happening at McLaren quite strange," he tells De Telegraaf. "Piastri hasn't suddenly forgotten how to drive, has he?

"If I were him, or his manager, I would bang my fist on the table internally," adds the former F1 driver, who has banged his fist quite a few times over the years. "Because now everyone is wondering whether he can handle the pressure. And that's not good for your own name, Piastri's in this case."

At a time the likes of Bernie Ecclestone are suggesting that the Woking outfit is favouring Lando Norris, Verstappen admits: "It may automatically seem that way, but I have no insight into that.

"However, if I were Piastri, I would fight back now. Everyone assumed he would become champion, and that image has now changed very quickly."