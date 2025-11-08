Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "The Sprint today was a mixed bag, I had a good start and made up one position but that was about as good as it got.

"We then had the red flag and my race was pretty much over, I just couldn't keep up with the cars in front of me and the wet patches on the track didn't help. The Sprint felt similar to how the car felt during Sprint Quali yesterday so considering that, we definitely maximised as much as was possible with the P4 result. Between the Sprint and Quali today we made quite a few changes to the car to try and improve performance, but the grip and traction were not there and I was sliding around a lot which resulted in me really having to under drive. I am struggling to understand why the performance has been quite so bad today, we have a lot to analyse but firstly we need to understand the issues that we have been facing all weekend. The whole weekend has been pretty tough which is definitely unexpected but let's see what tomorrow has in store."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Today was a frustrating one. We had tried a different approach going into the Sprint to gain some important data for the Team before Qualifying. Starting from the pitlane made it difficult to make up many positions, but the data we took into Qualifying was valuable. Between the Sprint and Quali, we'd made changes to get ourselves in a better position. From my side of the garage it made a difference, I felt we made a step forward together. For Quali I felt better in the car, it solved some of the limitations that I was feeling in the Sprint but we then encountered another issue as a result of the changes. The lack of grip was a problem, especially in these conditions, where in sector one we just couldn't get the tyres going. It's frustrating to not have maximised on the positives changes we'd made. I'll start from the back, so I'll try my best tomorrow to overtake and move up the pack."

Laurent Mekies: "Today has not been a positive day for the Team, but one we will try and learn from. The Sprint was tough and we did not have the pace to fight for the win. We managed to stay not too far off the leaders though and brought home some points with Max in P4. We were not happy with where we were after the Sprint, so we decided to make a number of changes. It is part of the risk taking we felt was necessary to see if we could get more out of the car. It didn't work and if anything, it went in the opposite direction and clearly, we lost a lot of competitiveness. It is painful and difficult to accept but it is what happens when you take risks sometimes and the best we can do is to learn from it and see where we can improve the car from here. It's fair to say we are missing the right window for the car for this circuit, in these conditions. That is where the effort will go and we will look at the options to see how we can improve the situation. All the Team is fully focussed to get both cars into a more competitive place for the race tomorrow."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Interlagos here.