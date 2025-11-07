Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today has not been our day both this morning during FP1 and this afternoon for the Sprint Quali.

"I had a lot of vibration in the car and general ride problems which really isn't what we want, I wouldn't say that it is any worse than yesterday but we are definitely suffering with a lack of grip. Our middle sector wasn't great either and I struggled to get the car to turn but at the same time I also couldn't really rely on the rears, so the overall performance is quite poor I would say. We are slightly lacking something and I don't expect that it will be miles better in the wet but lets see, tomorrow is a new day and you never know what a change in weather could bring."

Yuki Tsunoda: "The lap itself actually felt okay and I couldn't see a mistake in it, so it's a shame to not go beyond SQ1. I struggled with the grip throughout the lap and in practice also, which has been challenge for us to get on top of so far. Of course, we lost a little bit of time in practice which didn't help but it didn't make a major difference to the performance in SQ1. Actually, what we got out of FP1 in the end was good, I got time in both the long and short runs which we'll take into tomorrow. We'll have to see what the weather brings, it could be mixed conditions and I don't have a preference either way."

Pierre Wache, Technical Director: "It was a difficult day today. To be honest the Sprint format always throws up difficulties across the weekend. The car isn't behaving as we expected here, especially on the Soft tyre. On that compound the car looks like something is wrong with it and is not performing. We are looking into a lot things overnight to see if we have to change something. We are investigating what the issue is, it's across both cars and we are aiming to have the car in a better window for the rest of the weekend. This is all a good learning for tomorrow, for Qualifying and then for the race. Finally, a well done to the Team in the garage who did a very good job to repair Yuki's car so quickly in FP1, to give him the chance to get back out there and collect important learnings."