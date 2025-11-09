Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "From pitlane to podium, this weekend has completely turned around for me, something that I didn't think was possible.

"The start of the race was very hectic and I picked up a puncture early on from a load of debris on the track which meant that I pretty much had to start the race again. The Team used the right strategy from start to finish which allowed me to get through all of the traffic ahead of me very efficiently. I definitely had to send it a few times to get past the other cars but I love doing that and ended up having a really fun race, which was totally unexpected. Overall it showed that we had really good pace today and that the grip was much better than the last couple of days. The atmosphere at Interlagos was amazing and it really spurred me on. I am so proud of the Team and would like to thank them for all of the hard work that they put into making the changes post Quali last night. We kept pushing and took multiple risks this weekend because we never want to settle for second and we didn't give up. To start in the pitlane and finish P3 on the podium only 10 seconds off P1 was incredible. Now all we can do is keep fighting hard over the final few races of the season and do the best that we possibly can whilst trying to find as much performance as we can extract from the car. A huge congratulations to Kimi as well, he drove amazingly well which will have given his confidence a huge boost which is great for any rookie!"

Yuki Tsunoda: "The whole weekend has been a difficult one for myself. We tried lots of things as a Team, some which worked and others that didn't. I had a good start to the race on the Hard tyre and made up a couple of positions before using the safety car to pit early. Unfortunately, there was contact with Lance and I had to serve a penalty which made it really tricky to have a positive result today, the extra pitstop also hurt us. I'm not throwing anything away, and in the last stint I showed good pace. I'll continue to do what I can to maximise from here until the end of the season. Credit to Max also, it was an incredible drive from him and he scored some great points for the Team in the Constructors'."

Laurent Mekies: "It was an unbelievable performance from Max today, we all know he did it last year from P17 to win in the wet and it was one of the most extraordinary races one could watch. But this year he almost did it again - from the pitlane, in the dry and, having to make an extra stop with a slow puncture on the first set of tyres. Hats off to him and the Team, they executed a very sharp strategy to get through the field. More importantly, the car was alive again and at the right level of performance. This is not a win but a very positive day for us, everyone has done an amazing job. We took risks, we made mistakes and explored things across the weekend but it is part of the learning process that we feel we need to go racing at the level we want to compete at. The car probably had the pace to fight for the win today, which is exactly what we were looking for when we decided to make the changes overnight. With Yuki, he lost a lot of time today with his ten second penalty and then we made a mistake on our side and incurred another. So, it is a shame that it doesn't seem to be going our way with Yuki. His last stint was strong and if you removed those two penalties, he would have ended up fighting for points. We will be wishing to have a slightly quieter weekend in Vegas but with everyone's support again at track and back home on Campus, we will be ready to fight no matter the circumstances."