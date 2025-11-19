Las Vegas Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Brazil was a special race for us, I didn't think that a podium was possible but it really was an incredible turnaround by the Team and shows we never give up.

"As we head to the last triple header, it is the final stretch to the end of the season; we will try and perform as best we can and keep pushing as we have nothing to lose.

"Vegas is a fast circuit, there is low downforce and temperatures look pretty low this week so we will need to be managing our tyres well. We have great memories at this track, winning the Championship here in Vegas last year, so hopefully we have another positive performance on Sunday too."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Vegas is always a crazy week! It's very different to other races and not just the location, which is so unique. The temperatures throw up their own challenges and it means we have to try out different things to get the car to perform.

"While Brazil was tricky for me, my actual pace was there and if we can replicate that, with a less eventful race, we should be in the mix. I've been training hard since Brazil and on the sim back in the UK, it's all been about locking in focus for the remaining races of 2025."

Stats & Facts

• Max's third-place finish in São Paulo made him only the eighth driver in Formula One history to reach the podium after starting from the pit lane, and only the second Red Bull Racing driver to do so (Sebastian Vettel, 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix).

• This weekend in Las Vegas marks the 150th Grand Prix for the technical partnership between Honda and Oracle Red Bull Racing.

• Yuki recorded the Team's fastest pit stop of the year in Brazil, stopping in just 1.95 seconds.

• Yuki qualified seventh and finished ninth in last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix, the best-ever result for VCARB at this circuit.

• Max is currently on a streak of seven consecutive podium finishes - his longest run since 2023 - and is aiming for the 125th podium of his career this weekend.