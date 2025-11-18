Las Vegas Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Las Vegas up next! Driving down The Strip is quite a cool experience, and I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans in the US for the final time this season.

"I've been doing a lot of preparation at MTC with the team for the final triple header. We go into Vegas having worked hard for a good haul of points in the last two races, showing strong pace in Mexico and Brazil.

"Vegas has been a challenging one for us in the past, but that doesn't mean we won't be trying our hardest to extract maximum performance from what's available within the car. I'm feeling really good and motivated. I'm ready for this final push."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm looking forward to getting back in the car in Vegas. I'm concentrating on performance, building a strong weekend and maximising every opportunity.

"It's a high-speed track and it's always fun to race down the Strip. The cooler conditions are an interesting variable and the layout usually allows for plenty of overtaking."

Andrea Stella: "We have reached the final phase of this long season, a triple-header that begins in Las Vegas and ends in Abu Dhabi via Qatar. Spanning twelve time zones and over eight thousand miles as the crow flies, it will be three intense and tiring weeks for the team trackside alongside the men and women based in Woking at the MTC and MRC. I would like to thank them all in advance for their incredible dedication this season.

"The first event is in Las Vegas, a distinctive race due to the atmosphere and the scenery that accompany it. This Grand Prix is symbolic of Formula 1 today, a sport that is growing in popularity and is enjoying unprecedented success in the USA.

"From a technical point of view, it is a difficult race for us on paper, and we certainly did not shine in the two previous events there. We saw once again in São Paulo how tight is the competition on the track: a few thousandths of a second are enough to make the difference, for better or for worse. The preparation for each session, therefore, takes on even greater importance because every detail is crucial to making the most of the potential available. It is in this spirit that we arrive in Nevada, aware that we still have a long way to go to achieve the goals we have set ourselves and that we are facing very strong opponents."

Las Vegas Strip

Race laps: 50

Circuit length: 6.201km/3.853 miles

Total race distance: 309.958m/192.599 miles

Number of corners: 17 (6 right, 11 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4