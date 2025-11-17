McLaren recruits Mika Hakkinen's daughter

McLaren is doubling down on its commitment to opening pathways into motorsport and STEM careers for women by expanding its Driver Development Programme and entering a second car into the F1 Academy series.

As part of the expansion to the McLaren Racing Driver Development Programme, current F1 Academy driver Ella Lloyd will be joined by Ella Stevens and Ella Hakkinen.

Stevens, 19, will join Lloyd on the F1 Academy grid for 2026 in a second, McLaren Racing-backed entry to the all-female series. Both cars will be run and operated by Rodin Motorsport.

Stevens, from Gloucestershire, has excelled throughout her karting career, most recently becoming Vice-Champion in the 2025 British KZ2 Karting Championship. She is the only woman to win in the UK's premier karting class.

At 14 years of age, Hakkinen will be the youngest talent in the programme but her career to-date has been no less impressive. She claimed her first major international victory at the 2024 Champions of the Future Academy in Cremona, which was followed by further wins and podium finishes across Europe. She will be joining the Driver Development Programme to test single seaters in preparation for 2027.

McLaren has long been a champion of women in motorsport - both on and off track - and this added commitment will be delivered in collaboration with long-standing partner NEOM, the development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia. The second McLaren entry will be known as F1 Academy McLaren Oxagon.

"While I recognise that more remains to be done to increase female representation in motorsport, I'm immensely proud of the progress we've made in this space," said Zak Brown. "I hope this signals to all the amazingly talented female karters, drivers, engineers, mechanics, marketeers and accountants out there that our sport is open to all and deeply committed to keeping up the incredible momentum we have seen over the past few years.

"There are so many opportunities both at and away from track," he added, "and I want to thank NEOM for partnering with us in this space to help us open more pathways for women.

"To now have three talented young female drivers in our Driver Development Programme is really exciting, and I cannot wait to see them hit the track."