Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was an amazing race, and it's nice to win here in Brazil. It's an amazing track with amazing fans. This one was for one of my mentors, Gil, I hope he'd be very proud.

"It was a great win, but to be honest, seeing how quick the competition was today, it's clear we've still got work to do. I'll go back, see the team, congratulate them and see what we can do better. Looking ahead, I'll keep focusing on myself, keep my head down, ignore the noise and keep pushing."

Oscar Piastri: "A tough afternoon. It was very eventful and just a shame that we didn't get more out of it today. Ultimately disappointing, but we'll reset before the final triple header."

Andrea Stella: "Another first and fifth place, this time in Brazil. This weekend confirmed we have reversed the trend that seemed to have started at Monza. We have worked hard to get the most out of the package available to us, and the two consecutive victories are the rewards.

"Lando managed the weekend perfectly. Pole position in both Sprint Qualifying and Saturday's Qualifying, and victories in the Sprint race and the Grand Prix. Oscar paid dearly for the penalty he received at the restart, which felt harsh and without which he could certainly have finished on the podium. On our part, we need to carefully analyse whether there was anything we could have done to put him in a position to achieve a better result following the penalty.

"Now we have to focus on the next race in Las Vegas, on a track that, on paper, is not the most favourable for us. The road to achieving our goals is still very long, and today we saw once again that our main rival, Max Verstappen, can never be discounted."

