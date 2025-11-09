Piastri still believes

As his slump continues, Oscar Piastri insists he can still win the 2025 title.

The Australian's hopes took a further dive when he crashed out of the Sprint - ironically, on water deposited on the track by his teammate - and then being edged on to the second row in qualifying.

He now goes into today's Grand Prix nine points adrift of his teammate.

"I think in Austin and Mexico there were clearly some things to learn and just some things that I wasn't very naturally comfortable with that I had to adapt to," the Australian told reporters after qualifying.

"This weekend, certainly yesterday, things felt much more normal," he added. "From the first lap of practice I felt comfortable, the lap time was coming easily.

"Today was a little bit more tricky in terms of the conditions and just trying to get everything out of it," he admitted, "but I don't think there's been the same issues this weekend.

"I've still got the belief that I can go out and win races and win the championship but obviously things are not coming as easy as I'd like at the moment."

Referring to the Sprint crash, he said: "I used the kerb a little bit the lap before and had no problems with it. Looking back, a couple of guys ahead also used it and potentially put a bit more water where I went.

"I probably shouldn't have been on the kerb anyway, but the track was in a different state than the lap before as well and clearly I wasn't the only one that got caught out by that. Again, I probably shouldn't have been on the kerb, but a bit unfortunate that the consequences were so high.

"The qualifying session wasn't easy," he added. "A bit of a bizarre session and weekend with the soft tyre just not working for some reason.

"To have pretty much zero lap time improvement through Q1, Q2 and Q3 is quite weird," he continued. "It feels like things are not flowing that easily at the moment and I just struggled to get the most out of the car."

Asked his hopes for the race, he said: "Just try and pass a few cars. That's all I can try and do. Just try and capitalise on any opportunities that come up and see what happens."

