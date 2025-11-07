Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A good start to the weekend today. The team did a good job to get us in a decent position, and some nice laps were enough to secure the Sprint Pole.

"There's still a little bit of work for us to do ahead of Qualifying tomorrow to get us even more comfortable in the car, but we're in a good spot. We'll focus first on the Sprint tomorrow, which could be interesting given the weather, but we'll just go out and focus on having the best Sprint we can before turning our attention to Quali."

Oscar Piastri: "P3, a decent session and day overall. The car was a little bit tricky in Sprint Quali, but I feel much happier today than I have over the last couple of weeks, which is good. Just some things to tidy up to put us in the best position for tomorrow, but ultimately, I am happy."

Andrea Stella: "A good start to the weekend. Lando and Oscar were very competitive and very close to each other today, which is a solid starting point for the rest of the event. That said, there is a threat from Mercedes and Red Bull being very competitive, not to mention Alonso, who was equally fast throughout SQ. We know that the weather conditions are very uncertain tomorrow: we will have to be perfect in every operation, both on the track and in the garage, to score as many points as possible."

