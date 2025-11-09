Lando discovers his inner Bing

Championship leader Lando Norris believes he has managed to lessen his weaknesses.

Now we're not privy to what music the youngster listens to over race weekends, but we're pretty sure it isn't Bing Crosby.

However, as a buoyant McLaren driver spoke to the press having secured pole for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix - just hours after winning the Sprint and extending his lead in the championship - the 1940s song Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (Eliminate the Negative) came to mind.

It's well known that Norris is extremely self-critical, but over the last couple of race weekends he appears to have discovered a new confidence.

Asked his thoughts on the Grand Prix, post qualifying, and how confident he feels, he said: "It depends. I mean, confident in what? I think in our race pace tomorrow... not the most I've had. I was certainly more confident in Mexico.

"I think after this morning, with the Mercedes pace and Kimi's pace, it certainly lowered my confidence level altogether," he added. "But we're still quick.

"We've still got that little advantage in qualifying," he continued, "and I really hope that we can continue that into the race tomorrow.

"But the weather is going to change again," he sighed, "I think it's meant to be even colder, which might suit them even more. And the wind is meant to change also. So it's difficult.

"Every track is so different. The feeling I have on one track is different to the next and those kinds of things. But I just feel like I'm doing a good job. I'm driving well.

"Before, earlier in the season, I would just have weaknesses, and I feel like I've... let's say, I've maybe still got some here and there, but I've lessened them, they're not like one-tenth now, it's two-hundredths.

"So when I can put together the good parts and have those not-so-bad parts, things go very well."

Asked what advise he would be willing to give to Kimi Antonelli, who joins him on the front row, Norris laughed and replied: "To stay behind, probably.

"Sometimes it's good to not take risks," he added, "and sometimes it's just good to play it safe, bank some good points, and defend to everyone else behind you.

"Yeah," he continued, turning towards the Italian youngster. "I've always got told you have to be nice to people older than you, so Kimi... be nice!"

