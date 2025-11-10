Ignoring the crap pays off for Norris

Lando Norris credits ignoring the crap talked about him for marked upturn in performance.

Arriving in Brazil the Briton was just one point ahead of him teammate, but victories in the Sprint and Grand Prix means he now heads to Las Vegas 24 points clear of the Australian.

In as much, for whatever reason, Oscar Piastri is suffering an ongoing drop in performance - or certainly results - things are looking a lot more positive for Norris.

There is a newfound confidence about the man, who no longer appears to wear his heart on his sleeve. As for the various errors witnessed over the course of the season, the last two weekend have been pretty much faultless as he's left his rivals to their own devices.

Asked to explain the recent upturn at race end, Norris replied: "Just ignore everyone that talks crap about you and focus on yourself.

"The team... McLaren are doing an amazing job, giving me a great car," he continued. "We're pushing hard every single weekend and I'm pushing hard away from the track. So, rewarding.

"It doesn't come easy, that's for sure," he added. "And to be honest, I don't think we were the quickest out there on track today, but glad to take home the win."

Asked whether he is now allowing himself to think about the title, he said: "No, not at all.

"It is a great win," he continued, "but seeing how close Max was, it is disappointing that we were not quicker today.

"That is where my mindset is at the moment. There is a long way to go and it can change so quickly. I will focus on myself, keep my head down, ignore everyone else and keep pushing."

Other than the 24-point lead over his teammate, Norris is 49 clear of Max Verstappen, with a maximum of 83 points still up for grabs.

