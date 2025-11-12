Racing Bulls condemn Interlagos 'booing gesture'

Racing Bulls have reacted to footage on social media which appears to show a team member encouraging fans to boo race winner Lando Norris.

As the podium ceremony is ongoing, a man sporting a Racing Bulls uniform is seen facing the crowd, and while laughing and filming on his mobile phone repeatedly gives a thumbs down gesture to the crowd.

Eventually a fellow team member pulls his hand down, and seemingly tells him to stop.

"We're aware of the video from the weekend's podium," said the Faenza-based outfit in a brief statement on social media. "It doesn't reflect our team's values or the spirit of VCARB.

"The matter has been handled internally," the team added. "We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team, and fan both on and off the track."

Only two weeks earlier Norris was booed during the podium ceremony at the City of Mexico Grand Prix.

Local hero, Sergio Perez, who returns to the grid with Cadillac next season, was disappointed by his countrymen's treatment of the McLaren driver.

"I don't think that's nice, obviously, to be booing the guy that won a race," he told Reuters. "But at the same time it's also good to see the feelings of the fans, you know, in terms of how passionate they are.

"But I think it's got to be done with respect," he added. "We have to have respect for the guy that won the race, always. But, yeah, it's how it is."