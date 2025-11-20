Crawford to drive FP1 in Abu Dhabi

Jak Crawford will replace Lance Stroll in the opening practice session at the forthcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old American, recently confirmed as the team's third driver for 2026, has accumulated over 2,100 km in Formula One machinery and has been a constant presence in the simulator, helping to develop both the AMR25 and AMR26.

Jak is currently competing in his third Formula 2 season, where he sits second in the championship. The series heads to Qatar at the end of this month for the first of the final two rounds.

"I'm thrilled to get back behind the wheel of the AMR25 for the second time this season," said Crawford. "I've spent a lot of time in the simulator at the AMR Technology Campus this year, and being able to translate that work onto the track is incredibly rewarding.

"Mexico was a huge learning experience for me," he added, "and I'm looking forward to continuing that development in both the FP1 session and the Young Driver Test."

"It's fantastic to see Jak back in the car so soon after Mexico," said Andy Cowell. "Building mileage in the car and maintaining momentum is exactly what we aim for in developing our young drivers.

"This session in Abu Dhabi will be an important step as he prepares for his new role as Third Driver next year, and we're excited to continue supporting his growth."