Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It feels great to be back here at Interlagos.

"This circuit has always been very special to me. The car felt good in FP1, and to reach SQ3 this afternoon and finish P5 is a strong result. Today was a good boost for the team and a positive way to start the race weekend. Hopefully we can keep this level of performance tomorrow, but you never know what can happen here."

Lance Stroll: "I love coming back to this track. There is so much passion for the sport in Brazil and the fans are amazing. It's just a lot of fun to drive here and we got some nice laps in today. The car was feeling good and we will be starting the Sprint tomorrow morning from P7. It's still early in the weekend and we will see how the rest of the weekend goes. Hopefully we can fight for some points tomorrow and there could be some rain so anything is possible."

