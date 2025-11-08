Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a bit of a mixed day for us.

"The Sprint went well this morning and we scored some good points. We were a little unlucky with the red flag when everyone changed to Mediums. Without that, I think we could have done even better. In Qualifying, it was more difficult because the Soft tyres didn't give me the confidence to really push. We are P11 though so we are in the fight for points tomorrow if we execute a clean race. Let's see what we can do."

Lance Stroll: "We qualified in P14 today: Q1 was feeling okay, I managed to get a clean lap in at the end and the car balance was feeling good. In Q2 I struggled with grip and just wasn't feeling the level of grip that I had in Q1. We will have to look into it and understand why so we can fight back tomorrow. It's another day and hopefully some opportunities come up ahead of us so we can make up some positions."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "The short Interlagos layout always creates tight grids and close racing. Yesterday we executed the sessions well and scored three important points in the damp Sprint today. This afternoon's Qualifying session was exceptionally close with the entire grid covered by a second in Q1. Lance and Fernando progressed to Q2, but it was a tricky session, especially with the gusty conditions, and we were just a few hundredths shy of making Q3. The target tomorrow is to progress and compete for points. We will work hard tonight and take any opportunities in the race."