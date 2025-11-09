Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It wasn't a good day out there today.

"We took a risk starting on the Hard tyre and, unfortunately, it didn't pay off. To finish P14 is disappointing, especially after a strong Sprint yesterday. There weren't many opportunities with the pace we had, so we just tried to maximise what was possible. Now we will look ahead to Las Vegas and focus on finishing off the season strong in the final three races."

Lance Stroll: "Not the most positive weekend for us at Interlagos. We looked more competitive in the Sprint and less so in Qualifying and the race today. The incident with Yuki [Tsunoda] ended our chances in the race: we tried to come back, but just lost too much time there. The Hard tyre wasn't working well for us either, but in the end it was down to a lack of car pace. We go again in Las Vegas in two weeks' time and will see what we can do there."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "We knew it would not be easy today and we lacked the pace to compete for points. We tried to do things differently with the strategy - with long opening stints on the Hard tyres - but we were missing the pace to challenge the cars ahead of us. Lance's race was impacted badly by the contact from Yuki [Tsunoda] on Lap 6, which dropped him to the back of the field. We had tried to build a tyre advantage offset for the final stages of the race, but most of the grid stopped twice and there were not many opportunities. We face a close battle in the Championship and we will use the next couple of weeks to regroup before Las Vegas later this month."

