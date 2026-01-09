Anthony Hamilton behind HybridV10 series

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton is the driving force behind a new single-seater race series he is hoping to see on track by 2028.

HybridV10 would, as the name implies, feature hybrid V10 engines, which, despite using 100% sustainable fuel, intends to bring the sound that certain other formulae are missing.

"HybridV10 is an independent global motorsport festival and racing series built around live, single-seater, competitive racing designed to restore emotion, innovation, and opportunity to the sport in a modern, open, and accessible way," declares the launch statement.

As many as 24 teams would participate in two divisions, thereby creating 48 race seats, the seats to be "awarded on merit".

A "Motorsport Draft League" would create a "clear, merit-based pathways for drivers, engineers and wider motorsport talent".

There would be a "dedicated governance structure", created specifically for the series, and Hamilton claims early interest from partners and manufacturers across multiple industries.

There is, says Hamilton, "engagement from manufacturers across V6, V8, V10, V12, hybrid and electric powertrain categories".

"2026/2027 on growing the founding fan membership," he continues, "engaging prospective team owners, and progressing design, validation and partnerships. 2027 will focus on training and pilot activity".

2028/2029 is the target window for the first Hybrid V10 events, featuring 24 V10 cars and 24 V8 cars.

"This is an early-stage build, being developed deliberately and properly," says Hamilton. "More detail including how people can become involved from the beginning will be shared throughout January.

"I can build this alone," he adds, "but I'd rather build it together with the fans and those who want to help shape the future of a new motorsport platform."

Insisting that "disciplined cost control" and "transparent structures" are vital, Hamilton says that racing should be; "authentic, competitive, and accessible.

"HybridV10 is founded on a simple principle," he adds, "a return to authentic racing with real sound, genuine competition, open opportunity, and disciplined cost control delivered through clear, transparent structures, free from unnecessary complexity."

Although there is no mention of seeking to 'take on' F1, having had a front row seat throughout his son's career, Hamilton is all too aware not only of the direction the sport is taking, but the potential pitfalls of that route.

He is also seemingly willing to listen to fans, many of whom, certainly of his vintage, are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the way the sport is going, as the powers that be focus on a whole new demographic that appears to mean putting style very much over substance.

Of course, much like Zoran Stefanovic's proposed series, these are very early days and there remains much scepticism.

However, Hamilton might have one ace up his sleeve... just imagine if his series were to attract a star name, you know, a household name, a driver disillusioned with F1, despite winning numerous titles... and we don't necessarily mean Fernando Alonso or Sebastian Vettel.