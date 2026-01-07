Lambiase set to remain at Red Bull

Gianpiero Lambiase looks set to remain at Red Bull for the coming season, though it is unclear if he will remain beyond that.

The London-born Italian had been linked with both Aston Martin and Williams, who, understandably, would be keen to sign the highly-regarded engineer who has guided Max Verstapepn through his four world championship titles.

Having been promoted to the role of Head of Racing following Jonathan Wheatley's departure to Sauber, in the aftermath of Christian Horner's sacking last summer, Lambiase effectively became the third most senior member of the team, reporting only to (Technical Director) Pierre Wache and Laurent Mekies.

Lambiase missed two races last year, the Austrian and Belgian grands prix, and it was recently revealed that his wife, with whom he has three children, has been battling cancer.

A final decision on whether he remains at Red Bull is due to be made in the coming weeks, but well-placed sources in the Dutch media insist that he is staying, at least for this year.

Under contract for 2027, it is likely that should he decide to follow so many others out of the door at the team's Milton Keynes HQ he would face extended time in his garden.

Verstappen already has to deal with the loss of his number one mechanic, Matt Caller, who has followed Wheatley to Audi, as has Lead Trackside Power Unit Engineer, David Geoffrey Mart, while performance engineer, Tom Hart leaves for Williams at the end of the year.