Stevenson appointed team manager at Audi

Max Verstappen's former chief mechanic is appointed team manager at Audi.

Lee Stevenson was with Red Bull for 18 years before leaving for Sauber, where he was once again chief mechanic, in 2024.

Having begun his F1 career with Jordan, after joining Red Bull in 2007 the Briton worked his way up through the ranks and was appointed team chief mechanic in 2023. He was Max Verstappen's chief mechanic between 2016 and 2020.

Reunited with Jonathan Wheatley at Sauber, as the team morphs into Audi he has been appointed team manager.

The German team is on track at Barcelona today, taking advantage of the promotional filming rules to run a 200 kilometre test run, albeit on 'promotional' tyres.

The 'test' follows the successful fire-up of the R26's engine.

"This successful fire-up is a critical milestone that validates the quality of the work and collaboration across all departments," said Wheatley. "It energises the entire team and provides a clear focus as we prepare for the next phases of development, including the moment we first bring the car to track.

"This achievement brings our first race in Melbourne into sharp focus, and we will build on this foundation as one united team."