Cadillac partners with AI technology company

Partnership with IFS will streamline operations by reducing manual processes and enable automation in a bid to meet the cost cap.

IFS, the leading provider of Industrial software, announces the strategic partnership with the Cadillac ahead of the team's debut.

As the team's official technology partner, IFS is used across multiple areas of the team. In fact, the phased rollout, which began even before the team was granted formal entry to the sport, with core financials and procurement capabilities, has expanded to include supply chain, production and quality management.

By supporting areas like inventory and engineering management, IFS's technology ensures that critical parts are available when the team need them.

By optimizing resources and enabling real-time decision-making, IFS is empowering the American team to make informed decisions on car design and for race operations. These capabilities streamline operations, reduce manual processes, and enable automation, critical for meeting F1's strict cost cap and technical regulations.

The partnership positions IFS at the heart of one of the most data-driven and demanding sports in the world, showcasing how software can improve performance under extreme conditions.

"IFS has been instrumental in helping Cadillac launch the first new team to enter Formula 1 for over a decade," said Tyler Epp, Global Head of Commercial Strategy of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team. "We decided to implement IFS early on in our journey - before we even had entry confirmed. It's helped us rapidly scale our operations by providing tools to establish best practices, manage complexity, and accelerate innovation. From supply chain to engineering, IFS software is helping us make smarter decisions so we can focus on what matters most: building a competitive car and delivering results on the track."

"The Cadillac Formula 1 team is making a bold entry into one of the world's fastest growing and most popular sporting platforms," added Mark Moffat, Chief Executive Officer at IFS. "Formula 1 is a sport where milliseconds matter, and technology can make the difference between winning and losing.

"By embedding IFS into Cadillac Formula 1 Team's operations, we're helping the team gain greater agility, optimize resources, and push the boundaries of performance," he continued: "We are proud to continue to support Cadillac Formula 1 on this journey from both a technical perspective, as well as with a multitude of brand activations."

In addition to IFS software being used as part of the team's core operations, the partnership will also see IFS branding feature across a platform of team assets, including placements on the race cars, drivers' and official team apparel.