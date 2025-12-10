Bottas starts work at Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas has spent his first day with his new team, the Finn having a seat fitting at Cadillac's Silverstone facility.

"I'm excited to be starting as a Cadillac driver... finally," said Bottas, who officially left Mercedes on Monday. "This is a proud moment in my career as it marks the beginning of a new chapter back on the grid with a team that's starting its journey in the sport.

"There's a lot of hard work that lies ahead," he admitted, "so I'm keen to use my experience to help the team now that I'm fully on board.

"Seeing everything coming together for the first time as a brand-new team is special and makes you realize the momentum of the project. It's important to get the preparation right as these moments really are the first steps to getting us ready for the first test. I can't wait to get the season started and go racing once again."

"It's great to finally have Valtteri onboard and integrated with the team," added Graeme Lowdon. "We've been planning for quite some time now, so it's fantastic to see these moments happening ahead of our first season on track.

"I'm proud of all the work everybody is doing in the team. Formula 1 is the greatest team game in the world and it's times like this where you see the skills, talent and expertise we have, and how well such a talent like Valtteri will be at home."