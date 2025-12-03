Super Bowl livery reveal for Cadillac

Cadillac will unveil the livery of its 2026 challenger on Sunday, February 8, via a TV advertising spot during the 2026 Super Bowl, representing a bold new way for the team to connect with new audiences within the United States and beyond.

According to Nielsen, the 2025 edition of the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs attracted 127.7 million viewers, the largest audience in U.S. TV history for a single-network telecast. (And around 127 times the average audience for an F1 race - Ed).

Kendrick Lamar's performance was the most-watched Super Bowl halftime on record, averaging 133.5 million viewers.

Beyond the records, the Super Bowl drives cultural conversations and is one of the few sporting events that truly sits squarely between sport, culture and entertainment - aligning with the mission of the Cadillac team.

"The Super Bowl is one of the rare moments in American culture where sports, entertainment and storytelling come together" said Dan Towriss, "and it gives us a chance to introduce Cadillac Formula 1 Team on a stage that reflects who we are.

"We're proud of our American heritage and we want to show up in a way that feels bold, innovative and distinctly ours. This is just the beginning, but it's a moment I'm incredibly proud of."