F1 Commission meets

Today's meeting of the F1 Commission sees changes relating to race number and livery regulations given the green light.

The fourth and final meeting took place at the offices of the FIA in London and was chaired by FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and FOM President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The following is an overview of the key discussion points:

Updates to the Technical, Sporting, Financial and Operational Regulations

2026 Technical and Sporting Regulations

Following discussion at the meeting, a raft of refinements to the 2026 Technical, Sporting, Financial and Operational Regulations will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council on December 10.

A proposal to explore mandatory two pit stops for grands prix was discussed along with adjustments to tyre specifications, tyre-life limits and the use of three compounds during the race. The discussion centred on feedback on analysis and simulations from teams and Pirelli. No changes were presently agreed, but it was agreed that talks on this topic would continue during the 2026 season.

Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions (ATR)

Changes to Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions (ATR) are being developed to bring Formula 1 into line with contemporary processing and simulation technology while mindful of cost considerations.

Car liveries and driver numbers

Following discussions with the Technical Advisory Committee, the topic of a minimum surface requirement limit for car liveries in 2026 was discussed.

It was agreed by Commission representatives that a minimum of 55% of surface area (when viewed from the side and above) must be covered by painted or stickered liveries as opposed to bare carbon fibre surfaces. The objective of this measure is to increase visual differentiation between cars.

Changes to the regulation on permanent competition numbers for drivers, introduced for the 2014 season, were discussed. It was agreed that a proposal for drivers to change their numbers during their career would be permitted.

Driving Cooling System

The potential mandating of the Driving Cooling System (DCS) for 2026 was discussed. Re-designs to the current DCS and cooling garments were proposed along with an increased weight allowance for use of the DCS. Further driver feedback will be sought in parallel with the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA).

All regulatory changes are subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).