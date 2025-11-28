Qatar Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

Times from today's Shootout for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:20.055 151.424 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:20.087 0.032 3 Norris McLaren 1:20.285 0.230 4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:20.450 0.395 5 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:20.519 0.464 6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.528 0.473 7 Antonelli Mercedes 1:20.532 0.477 8 Sainz Williams 1:20.542 0.487 9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.622 0.567 10 Albon Williams 1:20.788 0.733 11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:21.433 12 Bearman Haas 1:21.494 13 Bortoleto Stake 1:21.567 14 Hulkenberg Stake 1:21.631 15 Ocon Haas 1:21.666 16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.807 17 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:21.851 18 Hamilton Ferrari 1:22.043 19 Gasly Alpine 1:22.112 20 Colapinto Alpine 1:22.364