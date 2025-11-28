Site logo

Qatar Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

NEWS STORY
28/11/2025

Times from today's Shootout for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:20.055 151.424 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:20.087 0.032
3 Norris McLaren 1:20.285 0.230
4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:20.450 0.395
5 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:20.519 0.464
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.528 0.473
7 Antonelli Mercedes 1:20.532 0.477
8 Sainz Williams 1:20.542 0.487
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.622 0.567
10 Albon Williams 1:20.788 0.733
11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:21.433
12 Bearman Haas 1:21.494
13 Bortoleto Stake 1:21.567
14 Hulkenberg Stake 1:21.631
15 Ocon Haas 1:21.666
16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.807
17 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:21.851
18 Hamilton Ferrari 1:22.043
19 Gasly Alpine 1:22.112
20 Colapinto Alpine 1:22.364

