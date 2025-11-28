Qatar Grand Prix: Practice - Times

Times from today's free practice session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren S 1:20.924 149.798 mph 2 Norris McLaren S 1:20.982 0.058 3 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:21.310 0.386 4 Sainz Williams S 1:21.404 0.480 5 Hadjar Racing Bulls S 1:21.503 0.579 6 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:21.504 0.580 7 Albon Williams S 1:21.609 0.685 8 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:21.668 0.744 9 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:21.669 0.745 10 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:21.698 0.774 11 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:21.783 0.859 12 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:21.794 0.870 13 Tsunoda Red Bull S 1:21.796 0.872 14 Russell Mercedes S 1:21.824 0.900 15 Bearman Haas S 1:21.926 1.002 16 Bortoleto Stake S 1:21.926 1.002 17 Ocon Haas S 1:22.096 1.172 18 Gasly Alpine S 1:22.424 1.500 19 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:22.562 1.638 20 Colapinto Alpine H 1:23.529 2.605