Qatar Grand Prix: Practice - Times

NEWS STORY
28/11/2025

Times from today's free practice session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren S 1:20.924 149.798 mph
2 Norris McLaren S 1:20.982 0.058
3 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:21.310 0.386
4 Sainz Williams S 1:21.404 0.480
5 Hadjar Racing Bulls S 1:21.503 0.579
6 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:21.504 0.580
7 Albon Williams S 1:21.609 0.685
8 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:21.668 0.744
9 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:21.669 0.745
10 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:21.698 0.774
11 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:21.783 0.859
12 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:21.794 0.870
13 Tsunoda Red Bull S 1:21.796 0.872
14 Russell Mercedes S 1:21.824 0.900
15 Bearman Haas S 1:21.926 1.002
16 Bortoleto Stake S 1:21.926 1.002
17 Ocon Haas S 1:22.096 1.172
18 Gasly Alpine S 1:22.424 1.500
19 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:22.562 1.638
20 Colapinto Alpine H 1:23.529 2.605

