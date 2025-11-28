Piastri on pole for Qatar Sprint

Ahead of today's Shootout, the air temperature is 22 degrees C, while the track temperature is 26 degrees.

As ever, traffic and track limits are going to be an issue over the next hour, but another factor is that nobody has yet used the medium tyres that are mandatory in SQ1 and SQ2.

Piastri led a McLaren 1-2 in practice, as session which saw many drivers struggle to remain on the black stuff courtesy of the initial greenness of the track and then the wind.

As ever, Verstappen was unhappy with his car, while both Ferraris were outside the Top 8, as were the Mercedes pair.

An anomaly this weekend is the mandatory limit on the number of laps each set of tyres is allowed to run, which not only means that there will be at least two pits stops but that the likes of Aston Martin, who usually suffer with tyre deg, will be able to push that much harder knowing they will not be penalised.

No surprise therefore that the wily old fox Alonso was third quickest.

Norris is among those queuing in the pitlane ahead of the green light, however at the front of the queue is title rival Verstappen, ahead of Gasly, Tsunoda, Leclerc and Hamilton, who has seemingly switched to a higher downforce set-up over the break.

Verstappen posts a benchmark 22.258, while Gasly responds with a 23.835 and Leclerc a 22.353.

Hadjar posts a 21.987, Albon a 22.142 and Hamilton a 23.343.

A 21.621 from Norris while his teammate crosses the line at 21.813, 0.192s down.

Alonso goes third with a 21.909 while Stroll can only manage 23.166.

Verstappen improves with a 21.494, 0.127s up on Norris. His teammate goes fifth with a 21.930.

Sainz goes sixth, ahead of Hadjar and Leclerc.

The McLaren pair trade fastest sectors, Norris posting a 21.398 and Piastri a 21.813.

Hulkenberg goes fourth with a 21.770, but is leapfrogged by his teammate who stops the clock at 21.754.

Hadjar is concerned that he has damaged his floor on the kerbs.

Antonelli is currently fifteenth, while Russell goes fifth (21.760).

PBs in all three sectors see Alonso go top, just 0.010s up on Piastri.

As Bortoleto looks set to improve, Verstappen goes purple in S1.

Bortoleto remains fifth (21.623) as Verstappen goes top with a 21.172.

Lawson goes ninth, while Hamilton can only manage fifteenth.

Antonelli goes seventh and Leclerc ninth, Hadjar fifth and Hulkenberg fourth.

Albon goes fourteenth, but is it enough? It is.

Verstappen has been noted for potentially impeding Norris. "Verstappen cost me my lap," claims the McLaren driver.

Verstappen is quickest, ahead of Alonso, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Norris, Hadjar, Russell, Sainz, Tsunoda and Bearman.

We lose Stroll, Lawson, Hamilton, Gasly and Colapinto.

Russell is first out for SQ2, ahead of Verstappen, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Bortoleto.

In fact, there were two impeding incidents involving Norris and Verstappen but the stewards have opted to take no further action over either.

Verstappen posts a benchmark 21.295, as Tsunoda goes second and Hulkenberg third.

A 21.491 puts Leclerc second as Bearman goes fifth.

A 20.956 from Norris and a 21.005 from Piastri, the pair separated by 0.049s.

Russell goes third with a 21.266 as Hajar goes fifth and Sainz sixth.

Alonso can only manage fourteenth, while Antonelli aborts his lap.

Asked if the Sprint will be a test session for him, Hamilton replies that "the weather's nice".

Antonelli goes seventh with a 21.442 and promptly runs wide.

Despite the fact that he is clearly struggling, Verstappen improves to third, 0.080s off the pace.

Leclerc goes fourth, but is leapfrogged by Tsunoda.

Alonso goes seventh, Sainz fifth, Albon seventh and Bearman twelfth.

Russell goes fourth while his teammate misses the cut... but subsequently makes it after Hadjar has his time deleted.

"Three cars into Turn 1, it's crazy," moans Alonso.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Tsunoda, Sainz, Leclerc, Albon, Alonso and Antonelli.

We lose Hadjar, Bearman, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg and Ocon.