Site logo

Qatar Grand Prix: Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
29/11/2025

Result of the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 19 26:51.033
2 Russell Mercedes 19 + 0:04.951
3 Norris McLaren 19 + 0:06.279
4 Verstappen Red Bull 19 + 0:09.054
5 Tsunoda Red Bull 19 + 0:19.327
6 Antonelli Mercedes 19 + 0:21.391
7 Alonso Aston Martin 19 + 0:24.556
8 Sainz Williams 19 + 0:27.333
9 Hadjar Racing Bulls 19 + 0:28.206
10 Albon Williams 19 + 0:28.925
11 Bortoleto Stake 19 + 0:32.966
12 Bearman Haas 19 + 0:34.529
13 Leclerc Ferrari 19 + 0:35.182
14 Lawson Racing Bulls 19 + 0:36.916
15 Ocon Haas 19 + 0:38.838
16 Hulkenberg Stake 19 + 0:39.638
17 Hamilton Ferrari 19 + 0:46.171
18 Gasly Alpine 19 + 1:09.534
19 Stroll Aston Martin 19 + 1:17.960
20 Colapinto Alpine 19 + 1:20.804

Fastest Lap: Gasly (Alpine) 1:23.188 (Lap 19)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms