Qatar Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was a tough start to the weekend with the Sprint as we were not entirely happy with the behaviour of the car.

"We were a bit off the pace and, although we got a good start, there was still a bit of work to do with the car. In Qualifying, the performance of the car was better; there were a few limitations, including understeer, which this track can highlight, but we still maximised our performance. Before the session, we changed a few things with the car and make the most out of it with our prep. Overall, I'm pretty happy with P3 and we will see what we can do in the race. Hopefully we can have a strong day tomorrow and you never know what can happen around here, there are a lot of medium speed corners which we can tend to struggle with, but it will also be about looking after our tyres. The two-stop strategy can work for you or against you, but we will find out tomorrow. On race day, the most important thing will be to try and have a good start. We might struggle to stay with the McLarens, but you never know what can happen, we will try everything that we can."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Today was a mixed day, the Sprint was good for me and then Qualifying didn't follow the same pattern. I got a good start in the Sprint, I could have maybe taken more risks but I wanted to keep the car safe. Max also got a good start and as a Team we were able to make it work and I could help Max out. I nearly lost out with the time penalty but I felt like I had a strong Sprint, with good pace. I don't understand what then happened in Qualifying, we didn't change much in the car, but I just didn't have much grip and felt like I had lost the pace. My lap felt pretty tidy, probably tidier than yesterday, so I can't fully explain what was different from Sprint Qualifying, it is very frustrating. I will do my best tomorrow and try to use the pace I had in the Sprint to overtake as much as possible."

Laurent Mekies: "We managed to recover a little from Friday in the Sprint, as Max did well to make up positions on a track on which it is tricky to pass. It was positive on Yuki's side too, he managed his best finish with the Team and carried on his good work from Sprint Qualifying. The Team, Max, and Yuki have never given up in the search for performance, and we had a fairly unpleasant car at times over the weekend. Everyone on track and back at base kept working to find the improvements and while we've not quite reached the pace of the McLarens, the gap has closed a little in Qualifying this evening. For Yuki, it was tough out there, he was only three tenths off Max, which on a track like this is nothing to be ashamed of and on any other day it would have been a strong session for him. Heading into the race tomorrow there is the mandatory two-stop in the race here, which could produce some surprises, and we will be ready to take any opportunity coming our way."