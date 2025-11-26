Qatar Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "The points in the Championship have got closer after Vegas however, as we go into Qatar, we will still approach the weekend the same way we have always done and just take it one race at a time.

"We go into each weekend focused on maximising as many points as we can and extracting the best performance out of the car possible, which is exactly what we will be doing for this race too.

"It is a Sprint weekend so there are even more points to win here and we can only afford to have a perfect weekend. Lusail is a demanding circuit, the heat means tyre management is key and we need to make sure we execute everything right with the mandatory two stop.

"We are focused on keeping the positive momentum going and the Team are pushing as hard as we can to bring the best performance."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm going into Qatar knowing that with some luck I can have a more successful weekend. I believe if things fall into place properly I have the pace and performance in the car to give the Team the result we deserve.

"The Sprint format gives us the opportunity to score more points, which are crucial to our Constructors' hopes, but it also throws up difficulties in getting the car in the right window, quickly. In Austin the Sprint format really worked for me, so I'm hoping for similar this time out and then to follow that up with a strong Qualifying and race.

"We will all need to work together to achieve that. Max is really back in the fight for his title and I will be there to support that battle wherever I can."

Stats & Facts

• Max's victory in Las Vegas was his record-extending eighth win in the United States - the most of any driver in Formula One history.

• Oracle Red Bull Racing enter this weekend's Sprint just six laps shy of reaching 250 laps led in the format. No other constructor has led more than 100.

• Max leads the Sprint points this season with 27, four more than Lando Norris and six ahead of Oscar Piastri.

• Max's next Grand Prix win will be his 50th while racing with the No.1 on his car.

• In Qatar GP history, every winner has qualified on Pole and led all 57 laps on the way to victory.