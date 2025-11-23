Las Vegas Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Everything went really smooth today and we did well to keep the tyres alive.

"It was great to get the win here and we had a very good day. The last few laps were very strong, we made no mistakes and had good communication with the pit wall throughout. Our start was really good and Lando was a bit late on the brakes. It was important to get ahead as we were able to then do our own thing and stay really consistent. During the race, the Mediums felt better than expected and we did a decent stint first which made things easier when we got on to the Hard compound. It was a good race for us, we had good pace and everything worked really well. For the next few races we just need to do the best we can and keep trying to win as many races until the end of the year and maximise everything we can. I had fun out there today."

Yuki Tsunoda; "Things didn't go the way we would have liked today and I think I would have been in a lot higher a place without the tyre pressure issue we had in Qualifying. What happened in Qualifying was a mistake, it's something that was out of my control but it is very frustrating because until then I was having a good weekend. I lost the opportunity to have a good race with something that is relatively easy to avoid but we will learn from it as a Team. If the timing of the VSC on lap two had worked out we could have employed a very successful strategy today, but in the end it was just unfortunate, because just before that I had pitted. Everything feels like it is going against me lately and weekends aren't going as we planned. The changes we made to the car overnight didn't impact the pace as much as we had wanted either. A lot of things are happening out of my control lately, but I can only control what I can control. The pace is getting there for me and I am feeling more comfortable and confident with the car. I will just keep doing what I am doing."



Laurent Mekies: "Everyone in the Team and back in Milton Keynes can be proud. The car was fast at a track where we struggled a bit last year and this weekend no one had time to properly prepare because Thursday's practice was somewhat disturbed, as was FP3. The car was fast, our tyre management was up to the job and our execution was very strong. When Max needed to push, he did and was able to bring more to the table. This is a race like no other with the low temperatures and the track layout and tonight, Max and the Team mastered it. As for the start, Max is unbeatable when it comes to this sort of move, so we are no longer surprised! But there were a few critical moments in the race, when George pitted while we and Lando stayed out, but everyone managed it to perfection. As for Yuki, we paid the price for what happened yesterday. Today, we made it, a win is a win, so now we will reset and look ahead to Qatar with the same objective of extracting everything from our package."