Qatar Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Carlos Sainz: "It's great to leave Vegas with some solid points after what ended up being P5, so we'll try to carry this momentum into Qatar.

"Being a Sprint weekend, we'll need to jump straight into it and given this track doesn't typically suit our car and can be quite tricky for us, it's not going to be easy.

"Still, we've made some good learnings from the last few races that we can apply straight away and hopefully mitigate our weaknesses. We'll try maximising any opportunities we get and continue this triple-header strong!"

Alex Albon: "It was a tough weekend in Las Vegas with a DNF and no radio communications during the race.

"We've had a long debrief since and I'm looking forward to bouncing back. It's another Sprint weekend in Qatar and while this track doesn't typically suit our car, nothing is off the cards, so we'll do our best to maximise any opportunities.

"We are fully focused as a team on pushing hard for the last few races of the season and to maintain P5 in the championship."