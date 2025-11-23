Las Vegas Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: Well done to Carlos, P7 was where the car was today pace-wise and he got everything out of it.

Clean execution and great to see the gap that we were able to pull to the rest of the midfield. With Alex, a very difficult race for him. The radio failed on the laps to the grid and despite numerous efforts we were not able to reinstate it which meant we had no communication with him. After he got caught up in incidents, we decided the best course of action was to retire the car rather than risk any safety issues. We have got two races to go, a slight build in the points gap for fifth in the Championship and we need to keep doing that.

Carlos Sainz: We need to be happy with P7 today, as I think we did a good job and executed the race well. We were maybe slightly conservative with our pit stops and could've made Leclerc and Piastri fight for the positions on track, but these are all good learnings. At the end of the day, we had good pace, similar to the top teams, and we were the fastest car out of the midfield, so we'll take the points and continue to push in the remaining two races. We'll do our best to keep this momentum and hold onto P5 in the Championship!

Alex Albon: It was a messy race today, so it's very disappointing to come away with no points from this weekend. We didn't have radio communication at any point in the race, so we had to go old-school with using pit boards for all comms which compromised our race from the start. We sustained damage at the beginning of the race but due to the lack of radio, it was a big risk to not know if the car was safe to drive or have any information on flags, safety cars, or debris. It's an opportunity missed this weekend when we've had strong pace on this track. Ultimately, it wasn't our day, but that's racing.