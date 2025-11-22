Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: What a fantastic qualifying from Carlos - really, really impressive in quite difficult conditions. And yet it wasn't just one lap, he was able to put the car consistently in the top three throughout most of the sessions.

Great work by the team, getting the car working across a range of slick, intermediate and extreme wet tyres this weekend and it bodes well for the race tomorrow whatever conditions come our way. With Alex, it's bitterly disappointing because he has been quick all weekend. He made a small mistake but small mistakes get punished in Vegas. The incident could have been prevented with improved communications, and information from the team - we win and lose as a team and will come back stronger with Alex tomorrow. Looking forward to tomorrow's race, clearly we can't predict whether it's going to rain or not but given our performance so far we look competitive across a range of conditions - I'm just looking forward to racing.

Carlos Sainz: Very happy after one of the trickiest qualifying's of the year! From my first lap today, I've felt at home with the car. Every time I was closing in on my lap we were at the top of the field and I was enjoying myself out there in these conditions. Despite opening my last attempt a bit early, I knew I had a shot at pole and for a moment I thought I had it! But two very quick cars behind me were able to improve and edge us out. Still, P3 is an amazing result for the team and we have to feel proud of the job done. Our target for tomorrow will be to remain in position, whilst being conscious we have some very quick cars behind us and it's easy to overtake here. We'll make ourselves as wide as possible and give it our all. Vamos!

Alex Albon: A frustrating qualifying result as we have been quick all weekend. The conditions were tricky out there and I was experiencing some random aquaplaning across different laps. The laps I was able to do in clean air I was happy with, but unfortunately, we never really got a clean lap without a yellow flag. There was a lot going on through the last few corners with various flags and to get to the line on time, and I had a snap and we ultimately got caught out. It is frustrating as we should've been in Q3 today as well. Hopefully it is dry tomorrow, but I'm confident that we have a good car and can fight back in the race.