First blood to Norris

Ahead of today's opening session the air temperature is 27 degrees C, while the track temperature is 34 degrees. There is a 10% chance of rain.

There are no upgrades this weekend but there are nine - yes nine!!! - reserve drivers on duty, much like Mexico, though in this case Aston Martin has two reserves in action.

McLaren has Pato O'Ward, Ferrari has Arthur Leclerc, at Red Bull it's Arvid Lindblad, Alpine has Paul Aron, Haas Ryo Hirakawa, Racing Bulls Ayumu Iwasa, Williams Luke Browning and Aston Martin Cian Shields and Jak Crawford

It goes without saying that a number of these drivers will be under enormous not least Pato O'Ward who is at the wheel of Oscar Piastri's title challenger.

Then again, if you're into conspiracies...

The pitlane opens and Hadjar leads the way, followed by Iwasa, O'Ward, Lindblad and Antonelli. As more drivers emerge, most are on hards though a few are on mediums... and O'Ward on softs.

Understandably, on the red-banded rubber, O'Ward goes quickest on the first wave, posting a 27.398. However, Verstappen (hard) responds with a 27.130.

An early wobble for Colapinto and indeed teammate Aron.

As Browning is noted for impeding Hadjar, the Williams reserve reports radio static meant he didn't hear the warning of the approaching RB.

Russell goes second, ahead of Leclerc and Aron.

No sooner has Antonelli posted a 26.347 on the mediums than Norris (mediums) posts a 25.764.

"Sector two I cannot push the braking," says Sainz. When asked why, he replies: "You know why!"

Hulkenberg goes third with a 25.841 but is leapfrogged by O'Ward.

On hards, Sainz posts a 25.712 to go top, only for Antonelli to respond with a 25.708 and Norris (medium) a 25.454.

Still on the hards, Verstappen goes second with a 25.468.

In the Williams garage they are changing the radio on Browning's car.

"I've lost power," reports Bearman, as Hulkenberg (medium) goes top with a 25.439.

As O'Ward continues with the mediums, McLaren is clearly thinking ahead, but for whose benefit.

"The grip is really bad," reports Lindblad.

"Owasa at three seconds," Russell is told. "I think that's O'Ward, not Iwasa," he dryly replies.

Hadjar (hard) goes top with a 25.245.

"I'm bouncing in 6 and 7, it's a bit annoying," reports Hirakawa.

Switching to the softs, Verstappen is quickest in all three sectors, crossing the line at 24.493.

At 'half time', more and more drivers begin making the switch to the red-banded rubber, among them Norris.

Norris appears to be caught out by a sudden gust of wind and aborts his first flying lap. Next time around he improves to 24.519, 0.026s down on his title rival.

"That was close," says Shields as he almost trips up over fellow Aston Martin reserve Crawford, who didn't appear to have been warned of his approach.

Hulkenberg goes fourth with a 24.629.

PBs in all three sectors see Norris go top with a 24.485, just 0.008s up on Verstappen.

There appears to be a drinks can in the middle of the pit straight.

"It's getting worse," says Bearman of his issue, though it is unclear precisely what the problem is.

With 18 minutes remaining, Verstappen switches back to the hards.

"We'll have to retire the car for this session," Bearman is told, the Briton currently eighth on the timesheets. The issue is understood to be sensor related.

Currently 20th, Crawford improves to 18th having switched from the hards to the mediums.

"I think something might be broken on the car," reports Verstappen. When asked where on the car, he replies: "Everywhere!"

As Leclerc spins at Turn 5, his brother suggests the Ferrari driver is "doing burnouts for the fans".

A big, big lock-up for Browning.

As the session draws to a close, Norris, Verstappen and Leclerc are covered by just 0.016s.

"I'm bouncing in high speed," reports Antonelli, who is currently fourth, 0.123s off the pace.

"We are so slow, huh!" says Leclerc (C), "we have no grip, it's unbelievable."

The session ends. Norris is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Leclerc C., Antonelli, Hulkenberg, Russell, Bortoleto, Bearman, Sainz and Colapinto.

Hirakawa is eleventh, ahead of Hadjar, Aron, O'Ward, Lindblad, Leclerc A., Iwasa, Browning, Crawford and Shields.

Though unrepresentative in terms of conditions, the session does at least give some idea of how competitive we can expect this weekend to be after all there's more than just the title at stake.

That said, first blood to Norris.