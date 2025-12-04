FIA election to proceed, but...

The forthcoming election which will see Mohammed ben Sulayem rubber-stamped for a second presidential term will go ahead, though the result may not stand.

This is due to the fact that the Paris Judicial Court has deemed that Laura Villars challenge to the election process should proceed to a full trial.

Ben Sulayem heads into next Friday's election unchallenged because the prospective candidates, Tim Mayer, Virginie Philippot and Villars were unable to obtain the requisite support under the recently established rules.

Villars has claimed that irregularities in the process justify the postponement of the election, however, Judge Malik Chapuis has ruled against granting "interim relief," which means the election will go ahead.

However, the court has rejected the FIA's claim that neither Villars nor Mayer has the legal standing to file their action. Chapuis also insisting that the case was "not established with the degree of obviousness required in interim proceedings," meaning thereby deeming that the claims need to be examined in a more thorough setting.

"We will continue this litigation against the FIA before the judges sitting on the merits," said Villars lawyer, Robin Binsard. "A first hearing is scheduled for 16 February 2026."

Meanwhile, Mayer's FIA Forward, which is supporting Villars action, issued a statement.

"Today's judgment is not the end of the legal process," it read. "As stated by Laura Villars' attorney, Maître Robin Binsard, 'The emergency-proceedings judge held that this dispute belongs before the trial court, and we will therefore continue this case against the FIA before the judges who hear matters on the merits. A first hearing is scheduled for 16 February 2026'."

The statement made clear that FIA Forward, which claims the current election process lacks transparency and accountability, "will continue to advocate for integrity, transparency and genuine democratic practice within our governing structures as the case proceeds to a full hearing on the merits in February".

"The French Court has issued its decision on 3rd December, confirming that the election for the President of the FIA will proceed on 12th December at the FIA General Assemblies in Tashkent, Uzbekistan," said the FIA in response.

"The FIA remains focused on the forthcoming General Assemblies and discussing with its member clubs globally important issues for both motorsport and automotive mobility."