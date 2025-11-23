Norris and Piastri disqualified

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both been disqualified from the results of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The stewards heard from the Team Principal, Team Sporting Director and Technical Director of McLaren the FIA Single Seater Director, the FIA Single Seater Technical Director and the FIA Technical Delegate.

The rear skids of both McLarens were measured and found to be below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations. The relevant measurements were LHS Front 8.96mm, RHS Front 8.74mm, RHS Rear 8.90mm on Piastri's car and RHS Front 8.88mm, RHS Rear 8.93mm on Norris'.

The rear skids were re-measured in the presence of the stewards and the three McLaren representatives, and those measurements confirmed that the skids did not comply with the regulations. The relevant measurements were even lower than those measured originally by the Technical Delegate.

Accordingly, the stewards determined that a breach of the Technical Regulations had occurred.

The stewards then heard submissions on penalty. McLaren argued that mitigating circumstances existed in that there was additional and unexpected porpoising at this event, limited opportunity to test due to the weather on Day 1, and shortened practice sessions. Further the Woking team submitted that the degree of the breach was lower than prior breaches of this regulation in 2025.

The FIA argued that unfortunately there was no provision in the regulations or in precedent for any penalty other than the usual penalty (i.e. disqualification). The FIA noted that it strongly held the view that the breach was unintentional and that there was not deliberate attempt to circumvent the regulations.

The stewards also noted the various decisions of the FIA International Court of Appeal The Stewards which limit the ability to avoid disqualification for technical breaches.

Notwithstanding the submission by the team that there was potentially accidental damage that may have led to movement of the floor which could have caused additional wear, the stewards did not consider this sufficient to mitigate the penalty.

The stewards determined that Article 3.5.9 of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement.