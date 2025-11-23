Site logo

Both McLarens under investigation

23/11/2025

Both McLarens are under investigation following today's Las Vegas Grand Prix

The skid wear of car numbers 81 and 04 was checked post-race by Jo Bauer, the FIA's technical delegate.

"The rearmost skid was measured on both cars according to the team’s legality documents submission in accordance with TD039 M, item 1.2 b) i).

"The measured thickness was less than 9 mm on both cars, which is the minimum thickness required by TR Article 3.5.9 e).

"I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix for excessive floor wear, while Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified in Bahrain for the same reason.

More to follow.

