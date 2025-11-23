Las Vegas Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Norris McLaren NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NH Piastri McLaren NM NH Antonelli Mercedes NS NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Sainz Williams NM NH Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NH Hulkenberg Stake NH NM Hamilton Ferrari NH NM Ocon Haas NM NH Bearman Haas NM NH Alonso Aston Martin NM NH Tsunoda Red Bull NM NH UM Gasly Alpine NM NH Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH NH Colapinto Alpine NH NM Albon Williams NH NM NH NM Bortoleto Stake NH NM Stroll Aston Martin NM

