Las Vegas Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
23/11/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH
Antonelli Mercedes NS NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Sainz Williams NM NH
Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NH
Hulkenberg Stake NH NM
Hamilton Ferrari NH NM
Ocon Haas NM NH
Bearman Haas NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin NM NH
Tsunoda Red Bull NM NH UM
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH NH
Colapinto Alpine NH NM
Albon Williams NH NM NH NM
Bortoleto Stake NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin NM

LATEST IMAGES

