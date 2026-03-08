Site logo

Australian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

08/03/2026

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Australian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Russell Mercedes NM NH
Antonelli Mercedes NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Hamilton Ferrari NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH NM
Verstappen Red Bull NH NM NH
Bearman Haas NM NH
Lindblad Racing Bulls NM NH
Bortoleto Audi NM NH NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Ocon Haas NM NH
Albon Williams NM NH NS
Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH NS
Colapinto Alpine NH NS
Sainz Williams NS NH NS NS
Perez Cadillac NM NH NS
Stroll Aston Martin NM NH NS NS NS
Alonso Aston Martin NS NS
Bottas Cadillac NH
Hadjar Red Bull NM
Hulkenberg Audi NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Melbourne here.

