Australian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Australian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Russell Mercedes NM NH Antonelli Mercedes NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Hamilton Ferrari NM NH Norris McLaren NM NH NM Verstappen Red Bull NH NM NH Bearman Haas NM NH Lindblad Racing Bulls NM NH Bortoleto Audi NM NH NH Gasly Alpine NM NH Ocon Haas NM NH Albon Williams NM NH NS Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH NS Colapinto Alpine NH NS Sainz Williams NS NH NS NS Perez Cadillac NM NH NS Stroll Aston Martin NM NH NS NS NS Alonso Aston Martin NS NS Bottas Cadillac NH Hadjar Red Bull NM Hulkenberg Audi NH

