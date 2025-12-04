Toyota tightens ties with Haas

Haas will officially be titled TGR Haas F1 Team for the 2026 season.

In a move signifying a further strengthening of the relationship between the two brands, Haas will officially be titled TGR Haas F1 Team for the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship - with Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) - the motorsport competition and research and development division of Toyota Motor Corporation, assuming title partnership rights with the American team.

Toyota enjoys a rich and storied history in motorsport dating back more than 60 years, while it's current-day efforts, through Toyota Gazoo Racing, include front-running, championship-winning entries in the FIA World Rally Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship.

Having entered a multi-year technical partnership together in October 2024, the new title partnership deal is a further bonding of the core objectives of the relationship between Haas and TGR - focusing on 'People, Product, Pipeline', which includes the development of essential human resources such as drivers, engineers and mechanics to build a sustainable motorsports industry and culture.

One key element of the existing partnership between the two companies was visibly demonstrated in the execution of the team's first fully-fledged TPC program (Testing of Previous Car) throughout the 2025 season - a program which from 2026 will officially be known as the 'TGR Haas Driver Development Program'.

This year's TPC running extended across 14 days utilizing the Haas VF-23, taking in circuits such as Silverstone, Paul Ricard, Fuji Speedway, Imola and Mugello - with Japanese racers Ryo Hirakawa, Ritomo Miyata, Sho Tsuboi and Kamui Kobayashi all enjoying outings through their TGR associations - the company supporting the aspirations of driving talent through Formula 1 opportunities.

"It's naturally a privilege to deepen our relationship with TGR through this new title partnership agreement," said Ayao Komatsu. "Our working relationship to-date has been everything we hoped it would be.

"It's been evidenced through our successful TPC running this season but there's been so much more going on behind the scenes too - including the development and installation of the simulator at our Banbury facility for 2026.

"The cultivation of personnel, all working collaboratively between Haas F1 Team and TGR, has benefited us greatly and that's something that will only increase as our partnership matures. We're excited to further grow with the likes of our driver program too, and it's been encouraging to see the depth of talent TGR is backing in that process."

"Throughout our challenges in the 2025 season, I witnessed young TGR drivers and engineers begin to believe in their own potential and set their sights on even greater dreams," added Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation. "Seeing this transformation moved me deeply. And today, I can say this with confidence, Toyota has finally begun to move - really move. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for standing alongside our young members, believing in their potential, and facing the future with the same passion and perspective.

"By taking our partnership with Haas another step forward next year, TGR's 'People, Product, Pipeline' mantra - will accelerate in a way we have never seen before. The time has come for the next generation to take their first steps toward the world stage. Together with Gene Haas, Ayao, and everyone at TGR Haas F1 Team, we will build both a culture and a team for the future. Toyota is now truly on the move."

TGR Haas F1 Team will officially unveil its VF-26 livery look online on Friday January 23 before heading to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for private Formula 1 testing January 26-30 - with each team permitted three days of track time followed by two further official tests in February at the Bahrain International Circuit.